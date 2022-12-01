Descendants of the tribes of Israel, the Samaritans work for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. This ethnic and religious group, settled for the most part on Mount Gerizim, near Nablus, in the West Bank, is now fighting to preserve its ancient traditions.

Samaritans in the West Bank have Arabic first names and Jewish last names, are fluent in Arabic and Hebrew. Although they are neither Arab nor Israeli, neither Jewish nor Muslim, the Samaritans are culturally close to the two nations, mired in endless conflict, making their village a place of tolerance and respect between the two enemy communities.

The community of Samaritans, who have survived a tragic history made up of wars, religious conversions, epidemics and famines, today claim neutrality, essential for their survival. As the only ones in the region to hold dual Israeli and Palestinian nationality, the Samaritans know they are privileged, as this status creates unthinkable opportunities for Palestinians.

Throughout history, the Samaritans have been decimated, since three thousand years ago their population was estimated at more than one million people. Currently, the community of Samaritans does not exceed 850 people, most of whom live in Palestine.

The creation of new families is essential for them, since they were on the verge of extinction at the beginning of the last century, when they had only 140 members. In this report we meet Abdallah Cohen, a member of the Samaritans and who gets married to preserve his community’s tradition. Marriage is of great importance to the Samaritans, which is why the celebrations last for weeks and are a great event.





Perfectly integrated into the West Bank, an Arab environment, the Samaritans share the same language and many cultural codes with the Palestinians. But the community has managed to preserve its religion and a philosophy of life in keeping with the parable of the Good Samaritan, a story of resistance and resilience.