The brutal reality that Palestine is suffering has given rise to a new intellectual figure, whom the Lebanese novelist Elias Khoury has called the “new fedayeen.”

This model of 21st-century militia seeks to recover the Palestinian voice in all its breadth, which entails not only breaking with the Israeli narrative and the patriarchal system of Arab culture and societies in general, but also reappropriating Palestine, including the idea of ​​resistance. In a Palestine where 65% of the population is under 30 years old, the Oslo formulas – with their fragmentation of the civil and military administration of the territory – are identified with the systematic extermination practiced by Israel. Breaking the silence that Israel imposes on the Palestinian voice and teaching Palestinians again to take control of their destiny: these are the objectives of the new fedayeen.

Basil al-Araj (1984-2017) embodies this figure. Al-Araj was a child when the First Intifada broke out in 1987. He experienced the violence of those days around Bethlehem, where his village was located, and his youth was spent under the new conditions of the occupation resulting from the Oslo Accords. He died on 5 March 2017, shot in the house where he was staying, after several hours of resisting an assault by the Israeli army. His death was predictable. A few months earlier he had been imprisoned in the prisons of the Palestinian National Authority with five other activists, under Israeli accusations of planning armed attacks. Popular pressure and a hunger strike precipitated the release of the group.

His “martyr’s testament,” a type of text with a tradition of its own in the Palestinian struggle, became famous. Written a few hours before his death, it circulated on the social media accounts of young Palestinians before being disseminated in the independent press: “How difficult it is to write your last words, a testament. For years I have been reflecting on the last words written by the martyrs. I have always been puzzled by the fact that they were so brief, so quick-witted, so concise and so lacking in eloquence that they do not quench our thirst for answers to the reason for martyrdom. Now I am the one walking towards death, satisfied and convinced that I have found the answers I was looking for. How stupid I have been! Is there anything more eloquent and that says more about a martyr than his actions, the actions themselves?”

Al Araj embodied, like few others, an idea that has been the backbone of the work of the Palestinian intellectual: the indissoluble link between political activism, revolutionary practice and intellectual reflection. A pharmacist by training, he travelled around Palestine to experience its human and physical diversity first-hand and to map colonisation. The originality of his activism consisted in leading a collective documentation project within the framework of decolonial theories that, from Latin America, proposed breaking with the Eurocentric epistemology of postcolonial studies. From the task of documenting and paying tribute to the victims, a reflection emerged that placed the armed struggle against the colonisation of Palestine at the centre of the activity and debates of the Palestinian Popular Youth Mobilisation Network, which Al Araj and his colleagues created.

Basil al Araj is known as the “shock intellectual” or the “convulsive intellectual”, a singular concept that replaces that of “committed intellectual”, partly discredited by the neglect of the old intellectual guard, partly because of the nuances underlying the term commitmentwhich in Arabic are of external obligation. And of course, the convulsive intellectual does not fit with the organic Gramscian intellectual, unviable in the conditions of the Palestinian struggle. The notion of the convulsive or shock intellectual is related to a well-known story by Ghassan Kanafani, one of the greatest Palestinian intellectuals, assassinated by the Mossad in 1973. The story belongs to the book On men and riflesa collection about the Palestinian struggle since the 1930s. It is about a child and begins like this: “Those were times of war. Of war? No, they were actually turbulent times, of constant hand-to-hand combat with the enemy. […] In turbulent times, one is always in the sights of a rifle, in that exceptional moment between two shots.” Kanafani says that war can bring peace, or a truce, a respite. That in war there are comrades. But turbulent times ignore all that and turn a child into a solitary seeker of meaning. Like Al Araj in his testament. Or like Hiba Abu Nada, killed in a bombing in Gaza, in his novel Oxygen is not for the deadwhich stages the dream of a great Arab revolution.

Israeli historian Shlomo Sand said that in the 1960s Israel feared poets more than chahids. In general, the word chahid is used to refer to young people who participate in suicide operations. But Palestinians use it to designate victims of Israeli violence. Today, chahid He is more fearsome, he is not a simple suicide bomber: he is, on the one hand, a martyr (in death), but also a witness (in life), combining the two meanings of this Arabic term.

We Are Not Numbers [no somos números] is another important community project in the double sense of telling the story to the world and breaking anonymity, a second form of silencing. From its online platform, it “tells the stories of as many Palestinians as appear in the news, and defends their human rights.” The ultimate goal of its initiatives is to claim the right to fight against occupation and apartheid and to dignify the victims and their families at a time when Israel has strengthened the State’s capacity for repression and practically eliminated the possibility of expecting justice from the courts.

Because 76 years of colonization and systematic violence have taken their toll on the individual condition of each Palestinian. And while the condition of being colonized is not at all personal, since it is a collective and existential condition, by assuming it, denouncing it and redefining it by demanding active international solidarity, the Palestinians are moving forward in a new direction whose horizon is a joint individual liberation.

We are not numbers It is a comprehensive demand for life against the objectification of the Palestinian, which haunts him even after death. Against the so-called cemeteries and refrigerators of numbers, which retain the bodies of prisoners numbered for identification purposes. Against the massive numbers of those killed, missing and wounded in Gaza. Young Palestinians say no to numbers, expose their diverse bodies and demand a shared intelligence as a driving force with which to say enough, with which to rise up and engage in politics, as Angela Davis would say, or with which to participate in indivisible humanity, as Averroes would say.

Light Gomez (Madrid, 1967) is a professor of Arab and Islamic Studies at the Autonomous University of Madrid. This is an essay adapted from a chapter of her book Palestine: Inheriting the Future (Catarata, 2024), which will be published on September 9.

