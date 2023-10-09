Palestine is not going to condemn the actions of the Islamist organization Hamas and maintains daily contact with the movement. The Palestinian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Abdel Hafiz Nofal stated this on October 9 on the TV channel “Russia 24”.

“There are some difficulties between us, we approach different issues differently[…]but at the moment we do not plan to condemn the actions of Hamas,” he said.

According to him, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French President Emmanuel Macron asked Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to condemn the actions of Hamas, but he refused. Nofal added that the Palestinian people have the right to self-determination and an independent life.

At the same time, he noted that the cessation of electricity supplies by Israel means its imminent attack on the Gaza Strip.

“The cessation of electricity supplies is a very strong signal. <...> This means that Israel is preparing for an attack on the Gaza Strip, it will begin today or tomorrow,” Nofal emphasized.

Earlier this day, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported the number of deaths in the Gaza Strip, which reached 687 people since the beginning of the escalation. As specified, among them are 140 children and 105 women. About 3.8 thousand people were injured.

According to the latest data, the death toll in Israel after the Hamas attack exceeded 800 people, about 2.4 thousand were injured.

On the morning of October 7, Israeli territory was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and militants invaded the border areas in the south of the country. Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. In this situation, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the call up of reservists for military service, and the Israeli side began to strike targets in the Gaza Strip in response.

Later, Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords, the first stage of which has already been completed. On October 8 and 9, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued to carry out attacks on the Gaza Strip. On the night of October 9 alone, its fighters, helicopters and artillery hit more than 500 military targets of the Palestinian Hamas movement and Islamic Jihad (an organization banned in the Russian Federation) in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians want future borders between the two countries to follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territory. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.