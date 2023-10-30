The Palestinian representative to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, said that 3,500 Palestinian children were killed, at a rate of one Palestinian child every 5 minutes.

Mansour added: “Thousands of Palestinians are dying, and the Council must issue a ceasefire resolution.”

He continued: “Gaza is now hell on earth and there is no safe place for the Palestinians. The majority of Gaza’s residents have become displaced due to the Israeli bombing.”

He concluded his speech by saying: “Why do some members of the Security Council affirm Israel’s right to defend itself without mentioning that to the Palestinians? Don’t the Palestinian people have the right to live freely and defend themselves?”

The UN Security Council met in an emergency session on Tuesday night to vote on a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire and the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip.

The United Nations said Monday that delivering aid to Gaza requires more than one border crossing, and that the Kerem Shalom crossing, under Israeli control, is the only one equipped to accommodate enough trucks.