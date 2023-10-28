Sadr: Israel refused to turn on communications and Internet in Gaza, which it manually disabled

Israel has refused to restore mobile and internet services in Gaza, which it had previously manually shut down. Palestinian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Ishaq Sadr spoke about this in a conversation with RIA News.

He pointed out that the Israeli side did not change its decision even after checks carried out by international organizations. The minister called for pressure on Tel Aviv to provide communications and internet in the Gaza Strip, which are needed to provide assistance. “This is a heinous crime that falls under the category of crimes against humanity, since in the event of war it is prohibited to completely shut down communications networks and the Internet,” Sadr said.