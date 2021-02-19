Today, Friday, the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai al-Keela, announced that 859 new cases of Coronavirus and seven deaths were recorded among Palestinians during the past twenty-four hours.

In a press statement, the minister said that the Gaza Strip recorded 139 out of all new injuries.

The Palestinian government imposes a partial closure from nine in the evening until six in the morning every day from Sunday to Thursday, and a complete closure on Friday and Saturday to confront the spread of the Corona virus, and prevents the holding of wedding parties and funeral gatherings.

According to the Ministry of Health database, the total number of HIV infections since the outbreak of the pandemic last March reached 194862, of whom 180,879 recovered and 2,162 died.