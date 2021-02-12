Today, Friday, the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kaila, announced that 665 new cases of Coronavirus and eight deaths were recorded among Palestinians during the past twenty-four hours.

The minister said that the Gaza Strip recorded 117 of the new injuries.

The Palestinian government imposes a partial closure from seven in the evening until six in the morning every day from Sunday to Thursday, and a complete closure on Friday and Saturday to counter the spread of the Corona virus.

According to the Ministry of Health database, the total number of HIV infections since the outbreak of the pandemic last March reached 188,111, of whom 175,277 recovered and 2,110 died.