Today, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the registration of eight deaths and 665 new infections with the “emerging corona – Covid 19” virus during the last 24 hours.

Dr. Mai Al-Kaila, Palestinian Minister of Health, explained that the rate of recovery from the Corona virus in Palestine reached 93.5%, while the rate of active infections reached 5.4%, and the death rate was 1.1% of all injuries .. She pointed out that there are 56 patients in intensive care rooms, including 19 patients on artificial respirators. .