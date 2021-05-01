Today, Saturday, the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai Al-Keela, announced that eight deaths, 664 new cases of the Coronavirus, and 1942 recoveries were recorded during the last 24 hours. In the daily epidemiological report published by the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA), the minister said: The recovery rate from the Corona virus in Palestine was 92.9%, while the active infection rate was 6.1%, and the death rate was 1.1% of all infections. It pointed out that 146 injured were in intensive care, including 43 on artificial respirators.