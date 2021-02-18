Today, Thursday, the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kaila, announced that 627 new cases of Coronavirus and eight deaths were recorded among Palestinians during the past twenty-four hours.

The minister said in a press statement: The Gaza Strip recorded 171 injuries out of all new injuries.

The Palestinian government imposes a partial closure from nine in the evening until six in the morning every day from Sunday to Thursday, and a complete closure on Friday and Saturday to counter the spread of the Corona virus, and prevents the holding of wedding parties and funeral gatherings.

According to the Ministry of Health database, the total number of HIV infections since the outbreak of the pandemic last March reached 19,4003, of whom 179854 recovered and 2,155 died.