The Palestinian Minister of Health, Mai Al-Kaila, announced today that 15 deaths, 2017 new cases of Coronavirus, and 1152 recoveries have been recorded during the past 24 hours.

She pointed out that the rate of recovery from the Corona virus in Palestine reached 89.7%, while the rate of active infections reached 9.2%, and the death rate was 1.1% of all infections.

Regarding the health conditions of the injured, the Palestinian Minister of Health indicated that there are 119 injured persons in the intensive care rooms, of whom 26 are connected to artificial respirators.