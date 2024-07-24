Gaza War, China Mediates Internal Deal Between Palestinian Factions for Post-War Management of Palestine

Yesterday, in a meeting mediated by the China which took place in Beijing, representatives of the Palestinian factions rivals Hamas And Fatahalong with 12 other Palestinian groups, after nearly a week of talks during which they pledged to work toward unity, signed a declaration agreeing to form an interim “government of national reconciliation” for the occupied West Bank and Gaza after the war with Israel. Tuesday’s reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah is the latest in a long series, and in truth, none to date has ended the schism.

The deep rift between the two dates back to 2007, following the Palestinian legislative elections won the year before by Hamas, thanks above all to the votes collected in Gaza. A victory formalized on March 29, 2006, the day on which Ismail Hanyeh, a leading figure of Hamasis appointed Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority and is sworn in before parliament, creating a new government, with Fatah in opposition.

The results of the polls, as expected, trigger negative reactions in Israel, the United States and the European Union; while they receive applause and consensus from the Iranian government and other Arab states. Al-Fath, who cannot stomach the defeat and also decides not to participate in the government with his rivals, is hatching revenge. After months of tensions and assassinations, on December 15 the Palestinian president Mahmoud AbbasFatah leader, dissolves parliament and calls early elections.

For Hamas, it is a real coup d’état, which is also burdened by months of violence and death, which double in the following months. According to a Palestinian human rights group, the Palestinian Independent Commission for Citizens’ Rightsmore than 600 Palestinians were killed in fighting between January 2006 and May of the following year. After months of fighting and battles, in the West Bank and Gaza, at the beginning of June 2007, in the midst of Israeli attacks in the Strip, launched in response to the continuous bombing carried out by Gaza on the city of Sderot, Hamas laid siege to the Fatah headquarters in Gaza, in which 500 fighters were barricaded.

After hours of intense fighting they take control of it and, at the same time, conquer several other Fatah positions throughout the Strip. By mid-June the centers of Beit Lahiya and Jabaliya are under the full control of Hamas, along with the north of the Strip, declared a “closed military area”. During four bloody days of fighting, Gaza passes under the control of Hamas. The Israeli government, in response to the violence, closes all checkpoints on the borders with Gaza.

Having taken control, Hamas violently expels Fatah from the territory, unleashing a further bloodbath that sows deaths in both camps. Since then, the Palestinian Authoritydominated by Fatah, has control over some parts, increasingly smaller, of the West Bank. While Hamas is the one in the Gaza Strip, where the war did not begin on October 7 but has been going on for decades, with bombings, massacres, devastation and thousands of deaths caused by Israel, and equally serious responsibilities and crimes committed by Hamas.

Returning to the present, and to the agreements signed in China, in a statement published on Telegram, the spokesman for Hamas, Hossam Badransaid the declaration was a “further positive step on the path towards achieving Palestinian national unity,” and added that the groups agreed on “Palestinian demands related to the end of the war, which are: a ceasefire, complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, aid and reconstruction.”

He added that the most important part of what was agreed is to “form a Palestinian national consensus government that will manage the affairs of our people in Gaza and the West Bank, supervise reconstruction and prepare the conditions for elections.” The entire framework, however, is reduced to a mere declaration of intent since, on the way to its realization, there are many obstacles, some almost insurmountable, starting with the Jewish state. Israel, which promised to end the war only when it has destroyed Hamas – an ambiguous as well as illusory statement – promptly rejected Beijing’s declaration.

“Instead of repelling terrorism, Mahmoud Abbas “embraces the murderers and rapists of Hamas, revealing its true face,” the Israeli Foreign Minister wrote on X Israel Katzwho then added “In reality, this will not happen because the Hamas government will be crushed and Abbas will watch Gaza from afar. Israel’s security will remain exclusively in Israel’s hands.”

China’s support for the Palestinian cause dates back to the time of Mao Zedong, who sent weapons to the Palestinians in support of so-called “national liberation” movements around the world. Mao, at the time, went so far as to compare Israel to Taiwan – both supported by the United States – identifying both as bridgeheads of Western imperialism. Today, as then, the position expressed by many Chinese officials, and by President Xi Jinping himself, looks favorably on the birth of an independent Palestinian state, without which there can be no peace on either side of the barricade.

In an effort to facilitate the talks, Chinese President Xi has also dispatched his top diplomats to the Middle East, and recently hosted Arab leaders for a conference in Beijing. According to China’s Foreign Ministry Wang Yia refined director of Chinese diplomatic strategies, yesterday’s Declaration represents the “most important point for managing post-conflict Gaza”. The great unknown remains the impact that this agreement will have on the ground.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza, where the total number of deaths today exceeded 39,100 people, while over 90,000 Palestinians were injured, combined with Israel’s increasingly violent and bloody reprisals and repressive campaigns in the West Bank, has exploded at a time when China aspires to occupy a prominent position on the international political chessboard. Presenting itself to the world as a better contender than the United States, now in its twilight years, it moves with phlegmatic dexterity in the world political arena. Last year, without making too much noise, it achieved a result that was by no means a foregone conclusion: by brokering an agreement between historic Middle Eastern rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, it helped restore ties that had been severed in 2016.

All the updates and articles by M. Alessandra Filippi on her Telegram channel: https://t.me/boost/mafodysse