Palestinian Health Ministry: the number of victims of attacks on the Gaza Strip has exceeded 8 thousand people

Israeli shelling and bombing of the Gaza Strip have killed at least eight thousand people. Such data brought Palestinian Ministry of Health, Al Hadath TV channel reports.

The department clarified that half of the victims were children. It is reported that over the past 24 hours the death toll has increased by more than 300 people.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden questioned the veracity of the Palestinian authorities’ data on the number of victims in the Gaza Strip. He also added that among the dead Palestinians “there are innocent people.” According to the American leader, this is the “cost of waging war.”

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian Hamas movement attacked Israel. In addition, an unknown number of terrorists have infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli border areas. Israel called the attack a war and on October 10 began launching large-scale strikes against Hamas militant targets in the Gaza Strip in response.