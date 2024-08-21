There was no immediate comment from the office of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who in June extended an exemption that allowed Israeli banks to cooperate with Palestinian banks in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Monetary Authority said, “Banks operating in Palestine will not be able to finance trade operations and pay for goods and services to Israeli companies and suppliers, during the next few days, as the continued refusal of the Israeli side to ship the shekel deprives Palestinian banks of feeding their accounts in Israeli correspondent banks.”

She added that this would deprive Palestinians of vital goods and services because they would be unable to pay for them through official banking channels.

Violence has been escalating in the West Bank since the outbreak of war last October between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, the Palestinian enclave is heading towards a financial crisis.

Smotrich heads a pro-settlement party and is a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government.