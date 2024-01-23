The Palestinian team The soccer team beat Hong Kong 3-0, this Tuesday in Doha, in a match on the third day of their group in the Asian Cup, thus achieving the first qualification in its history for the round of 16 of this tournament.

Oday Dabbagh He was the leader of the Palestinians with a double (minutes 12 and 60) and the other goal, the 2-0, was signed by Zeid Qunbar (48). With this victory, their first in the final phase of an Asian Cup, the Palestinians gain access to the direct elimination rounds as one of the four best third parties in the six groups.

Palestine finishes with 4 points, the same as the United Arab Emirates (2nd), which was defeated this Tuesday 2-1 by Iran (1st, 9 points). Hong Kong, bottom of that group C with three defeats in three games, is eliminated.

The three-goal margin was decisive for the Palestinians to achieve their goal. In stoppage time they trembled when the referee, after a VAR review, awarded a penalty to the Hong Kongers, which Everton Camargo, a Brazilian by birth, sent to the crossbar.

The success of the Palestinians is especially significant given the current context of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Before the match against Hong Kong there was a minute of silence dedicated to the victims of violence, only disturbed by shouts of “Free Palestine!”.

In the stadium stands Abdullah Bin Khalifa of Doha There were about 6,500 people and the Palestinians were supported by a majority, as in their two previous games in this Asian Cup.

Tuesday was also historic for Syria, coached by Argentine Héctor Cúper, who also entered the direct elimination rounds of the tournament for the first time.

In their case it was by beating India 1-0 with a goal from Omar Khribin in the 76th minute. Syria also qualified as one of the best third in the group, in its case in B, where Australia tied 1-1 with Uzbekistan , which also sealed its ticket to the round of 16 on Tuesday. The Australians had already secured it on the second day. “We are very happy with the classification, I am very proud of my players, they made great sacrifices to achieve this result,” said Cúper.

“We played the game with one goal in mind, to win, and we achieved it. We don't want to stop here,” warned the veteran Argentine coach.

