Palestine | Khader Adnan, a Palestinian who was on a hunger strike, has died

Islamic Jihad member Khader Adnan refused food for 86 days.

Palestinian A member of the Islamic Jihad group Khader Adnan has died in prison in Israel after refusing food for 86 days.

According to Israeli prison officials, Adnan, 45, was found lifeless in his cell on Tuesday morning and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Adnan was taken to the hospital after he was pronounced dead, Reuters reports.

Adnan was arrested on the fifth of February. News agency Reuters and according to the newspaper Haaretz Israel accused him of supporting terrorism, links to terrorist organizations and incitement.

Adnan refused medical treatment and medical examinations. On Tuesday, his lawyer accused Israel of neglecting treatment.

“After Adnan had been detained for 36 days, we demanded that he be transferred to a civilian hospital where his condition could have been properly monitored,” Adnan’s lawyer Jamil al-Khatib told Reuters.

Adnan was arrested at least ten times and on hunger strike at least five times. He often protests Israel’s so-called administrative detentions, in which Palestinian men are detained for long periods of time without being charged, by refusing food.

He was detained for a total of about eight years, starting in 2004.

In 2015, Adnan went on a 55-day hunger strike to protest his arrest, during which he was not charged.

On Tuesday morning After Adnan’s death, three rockets were fired at Israel from the Palestinian territory of Gaza, which, according to Reuters, landed in uninhabited areas.

Islamic Jihad opposes peace talks with Israel. It has close relations with Iran.