Palestine Israeli guard and Palestinian man killed in separate shooting incidents in West Bank

The clashes are a continuation of weeks of unrest.

30.4. 14:57

Two The attacker was shot dead by an Israeli guard at the entrance to Ariel’s settlement in the West Bank on Friday, Reuters reports.

According to the Israeli army, the shooters fled the scene after the incident. In search of shooters, Israeli soldiers checked in and out of the nearby Palestinian town of Salfit, among other things.

On Saturday, the Palestinian distorting organization Al-Aksa Martyrs’ Brigades said they were behind the attack, AFP said.

In another incident on Friday, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man in the village of Azzun in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. According to Israel, the soldiers who were present shot down the suspects who had thrown fire bombs at them.

However, Ariel and Azzun’s attacks do not appear to be linked, Reuters reports.

Clashes are a continuum to weeks of unrest. At least 42 people were injured on Friday in the unrest near the al-Aqsa mosque.

Among others, the Prime Minister of Israel Naphtali Bennett has called the clashes of recent weeks a “new wave of terrorism”.

Ariel’s shooting, including the number of people killed by Arab attackers in Israel and West Bank settlements in recent weeks, is 15, Israeli officials said, according to Reuters.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that Israeli forces have killed at least 40 Palestinians since February, Reuters reports.