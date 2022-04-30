Sunday, May 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Palestine Israeli guard and Palestinian man killed in separate shooting incidents in West Bank

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The clashes are a continuation of weeks of unrest.

30.4. 14:57

Two The attacker was shot dead by an Israeli guard at the entrance to Ariel’s settlement in the West Bank on Friday, Reuters reports.

According to the Israeli army, the shooters fled the scene after the incident. In search of shooters, Israeli soldiers checked in and out of the nearby Palestinian town of Salfit, among other things.

On Saturday, the Palestinian distorting organization Al-Aksa Martyrs’ Brigades said they were behind the attack, AFP said.

In another incident on Friday, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man in the village of Azzun in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said. According to Israel, the soldiers who were present shot down the suspects who had thrown fire bombs at them.

However, Ariel and Azzun’s attacks do not appear to be linked, Reuters reports.

Clashes are a continuum to weeks of unrest. At least 42 people were injured on Friday in the unrest near the al-Aqsa mosque.

See also  Football Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky became the new captain of the national team

Among others, the Prime Minister of Israel Naphtali Bennett has called the clashes of recent weeks a “new wave of terrorism”.

Ariel’s shooting, including the number of people killed by Arab attackers in Israel and West Bank settlements in recent weeks, is 15, Israeli officials said, according to Reuters.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that Israeli forces have killed at least 40 Palestinians since February, Reuters reports.

#Palestine #Israeli #guard #Palestinian #man #killed #separate #shooting #incidents #West #Bank

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

How to thoroughly clean your mouse and keyboard: 19 tips to extend the life of your PC peripherals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.