Palestine Israel declares in “offensive line” over last week’s attacks – Two Palestinians killed on Sunday, one said Israel had stabbed border police

In three weeks, four terrorist attacks have taken place in Israel, killing 14 people. At least 12 Palestinians have died during the same period.

Israel announced on Sunday that it “moved to the offensive line” due to the terrorist attacks in Israel in recent weeks. The report was reported by the news agency AFP.

“The Israeli state has moved to an offensive stance to balance the accounts with all those who were either directly or indirectly involved in the attacks,” the Israeli prime minister said. Naphtali Bennett According to AFP.

For the second day in a row, Israeli forces raided on Sunday. Troops said an AFP source had arrested 20 Palestinians “suspected of involvement in terrorist acts”. At least ten people have been reported injured in Sunday’s incidents in the West Bank.

Catches have been reported, especially in the Jenin city area.

Bennettin the statement and raids by Israeli forces are linked to the four terrorist attacks in Israel in late March and April. The most recent of these is the blow last Thursday in which a Palestinian man told to be Yen opened fire in a restaurant in Tel Aviv.

Read more: Israeli security forces fired at a restaurant after a terrorist chase in Jaffa

Some of the perpetrators of the attacks have been reportedly linked to the Islamist extremist Isis, according to the AFP.

As of March 22, 14 people have been killed in the attacks in Israel, according to AFP. At least 12 Palestinians, including those responsible for the attacks, have died during the same period, according to the news agency.

On Sunday Israeli forces shot dead a woman near Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The woman died of blood loss caused by a gunshot wound, according to Palestinian authorities.

According to the Israeli army, the woman had approached their troops near Husan. The troops claim to have fired warning shots into the air first and then fired at the woman towards the lower part of her body as she had, according to the troops, continued her approach.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, the woman who died was a widow of about 40 years and a mother of six.

Later on Sunday, AFP reported on the attack in Hebron, according to information provided by Israeli police. The Palestinian woman is said to have stabbed an Israeli border police and then “rendered her harmless” by police who died.

A police spokesman confirmed to AFP that the suspected attacker was no longer alive. According to Israeli police, the stabbed suffered minor injuries.

Hebron is less than 40 miles from Bethlehem.