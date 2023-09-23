Palestine | Israel carried out an airstrike in the Gaza Strip after violent protests

The plane crashed near the area where the protest was held on Saturday.

of Israel The armed forces said they had carried out an airstrike on the Gaza side on Saturday after there had been a violent demonstration in the area. News channel CNNit was not immediately clear whether people were injured or killed in the Israeli attack.

According to a reporter from the AFP news agency, Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli soldiers stationed at the border fence earlier on Saturday.

Both Palestinian and Israeli sources said three Palestinians were wounded during the demonstration by Israeli fire.

Israel says its drone struck a military target of the Islamist group Hamas near the area where the demonstration took place.