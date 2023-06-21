The Sky News Arabia correspondent said that the Israeli security consultations resulted in a decision to reinforce the Israeli army forces in the West Bank.

Settlers attacked Palestinian homes in the eastern village of Laban, firing live bullets, and houses, shops, and fields were burned.

Settlers also burned agricultural lands in the town of Hawara, south of Nablus.

Settlers were killed in a shooting in the West Bank

Israeli emergency services said that two Palestinian gunmen opened fire near an Israeli settlement in the West Bank on Tuesday, killing four people.

The Israeli Magen David Adom ambulance service said: “Four deaths have been confirmed and four others are injured, one of them seriously” in a shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Eli.

And the Israeli radio reported that “the two perpetrators of the operation were from the town of Azif in Nablus, one of whom was killed at the site of the attack and the other near Tubas.”

Hamas claimed the shooting, saying the shooter was a member of its armed wing and that the attack was in retaliation for Monday’s Israeli attack.

The attack comes a day after six Palestinians were killed in a military operation by the Israeli army in Jenin, in the northern West Bank.