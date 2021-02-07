Fatou Bensouda, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), created in 2002 to try the most terrible crimes committed on the planet, had warned: she wanted to look into those committed during the war of the summer of 2014 led by Israel against Gaza. A terrible offensive against populations trapped in a tiny and closed territory, as we had then seen on the spot as special envoy of Humanity in the middle of ramadan. A month of incessant bombardments, destruction of neighborhoods inhabited by civilians. Whole families forced to flee their homes like Madjid Djindiya, his wife and their five children, whose testimony we published on July 24, 2014: “We lived near the border, he said. We saw the tanks position themselves but they weren’t advancing. Suddenly, it was worse than in 2008-2009. The missiles started to fall over and over and crashed into houses. We couldn’t stay any longer. We left barefoot. To get out of Chudjaiya, we had to walk on the bodies of the dead. I even saw the corpse of a headless child. “

First independent investigation

This war left 2,251 dead on the Palestinian side – mostly civilians – and 74 on the Israeli side, mostly soldiers. An official Israeli report published in June 2015 claims that the soldiers did not “Not intentionally aimed at civilians or civilian targets” during the 2014 war and that their actions were “Legitimate” and “Legal”. Israeli military justice carried out its own investigations into the actions of Israeli soldiers during the war and in April 2015 announced the indictment of three of them for looting. Tel Aviv said it did not need any further investigation.

But, so far, Israel has never been concerned despite suspicion of war crimes. No independent investigation had ever really been carried out, neither in Gaza nor in the West Bank. The Palestinian Authority (PA) did seize the International Criminal Court in 2009 after the war already waged against the Gaza Strip. But she had been rejected. It was not until 2012 that it was recognized as a UN observer state to join the ICC in 2015, despite Israeli and US threats. The PA then seized, in 2018, the International Court for “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity” committed on its territory.

Netanyahu’s anger

Despite the pressure exerted by the government of Donald Trump in particular against Fatou Bensouda, the judges of the preliminary chamber finally decided on Friday that the jurisdiction of the ICC “Extends to the territories occupied by Israel since 1967, namely Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem”. While taking care to specify that this court “Was not constitutionally competent to rule on matters of statehood which would bind the international community” and “The chamber does not rule on a border dispute under international law or prejudge the question of possible future borders”.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, understood the significance of such a decision by the International Criminal Court. It can investigate war crimes but also colonization itself, the heart of the Zionist project. “When the ICC investigates Israel for bogus war crimes, it is outright anti-Semitism,” says Netanyahu. In line with his campaign to make any criticism of Israel anti-Semitic. In doing so, he places many European leaders in a contradiction between their membership of the ICC (which is not the case with Israel or the United States) and their acceptance of the idea that behind the criticism of Israeli policy would in reality hide unbridled anti-Semitism. The European Union has also been very silent since the announcement of the ICC. This is not the case with Washington, which said to itself “Seriously concerned about the ICC’s attempts to exercise jurisdiction over the Israeli military”, US State Department spokesman Ned Price of the new Biden administration explained.

The fruit of many years of struggle

Conversely, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh welcomed “This decision (which) is a victory for justice and humanity, for the values ​​of truth, equity and freedom, and for the blood of the victims and their families”. Even Hamas, which could be targeted by the ICC investigations, hailed a “Milestone”. For his part, Riyad Mansour, Palestinian permanent representative at the UN, points out that the ICC decision is the result of years of fighting on the international stage. “For a long time, people were skeptical about the importance of these international efforts, but without Palestine becoming a non-UN observer state, it would qualify for the Rome Statute and she joins the ICC, we would not have had that decision. “ In this context, the recognition of Palestine by France can only be one more step for the respect of international law and justice.