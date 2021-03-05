The ICC announces the launch of an investigation for alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories. “Today, I confirm the opening of an investigation (…) about the situation in Palestine. This investigation will focus on crimes falling within the jurisdiction of the Court and allegedly committed in the context of this situation since June 13, 2014 ”, declared, Wednesday March 3, Fatou Bensouda, Attorney General. With the Court having jurisdiction since Palestine’s accession in January 2015, the decision was predictable and expected. It had been discussed in December 2019. The magistrate then subordinated the investigation, the principle of which was established, to the confirmation of the jurisdiction of the Court over the occupied territories. It’s done.

Impunity and complicity

It is now difficult for Israel to indulge in absolute impunity with the complicity of many Western countries. Crimes in broad daylight! “This long-awaited step is in line with the tireless efforts of Palestine to obtain justice and reparation, which are the indispensable foundations of the peace that the Palestinian people demand and deserve,” reacts the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority. “The crimes committed by the leaders of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people are continuous, systematic and widespread”, the statement continued, reports the Wafa agency.

“It’s a political decision! “ rants the head of Israeli diplomacy, Gabi Ashkenazi. He’s talking about “Moral bankruptcy” of the ICC. And to warn: “The State of Israel will take all necessary measures to protect its citizens and soldiers from legal persecution. “ Benjamin Netanyahu talks about a decision “Anti-Semite”. Washington, Germany, Australia and other countries, yet ICC members, are offended by the judges’ decision. “We strongly oppose the announcement by ICC prosecutors of an investigation into the Palestinian situation and we are disappointed with it,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

The Palestinian Authority calls “States parties to respect their responsibilities and not to politicize the conduct of this independent investigation”. Leaving for the end of her term in mid-June, and preparing to cede her post to Briton Karim Khan, Fatou Bensouda has nonetheless defined some avenues after preliminary investigations. First, there are the crimes committed by Tel Aviv during the 2014 summer war on the Gaza Strip. The attacks were then judged just “Disproportionate” by the international community.

1 million settlers

The terrible repression of the return march in 2018, which left hundreds of people dead and several injured, would constitute the second case. The colonization of the occupied Palestinian territories, incessant and fundamentally criminal, will not escape this light either on the sum of the abuses that Israel has been engaged in for decades. The Palestinian Authority has requested, since June 13, 2014, inquiries into the transfer of Israeli civilians to the West Bank. Article 49 of the 4e Geneva Convention provides that “The occupying power may not deport or transfer part of its own civilian population to the territory it occupies”. But the Israeli government does not care. He dreams of reaching 1 million settlers in ten years, according to official statements. He recently (summer 2020) planned to annex much of the West Bank outright. The normalization of relations with Arab States (United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco) will have temporarily suspended this colonial surge.

From a general point of view, even if the conclusions of the ICC are not for tomorrow, the situation nonetheless becomes a little complicated for the Israeli authorities. According to the daily Haaretz, Benny Gantz (Minister of Defense) and Benjamin Netanyahu are said to be on a list of hundreds of names: “ The ICC threats come as the Biden administration has just arrived and has shown itself hostile to any settlement endeavor on Israel’s part. This means that any action Netanyahu would take ahead of the election to increase the number of Jewish constructions in the West Bank or East Jerusalem would create immediate friction with the United States, ” notes for his part Tovah Lazaroff, journalist at Jerusalem Post. Perhaps…