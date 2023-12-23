Palestine appreciates Russia's position on the need for an early ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. He announced this on December 23 TASS Palestinian Ambassador to Austria and permanent observer of Palestine to the world organization in Vienna Salah Abdel Shafi.

“She called for an immediate ceasefire and supported all similar calls to end the fighting and provide easy access for humanitarian organizations to Gaza. In this regard, we appreciate the role of Russia,” he said.

Abdel Shafi added that the position of the Russian side was very clear from the very beginning of the aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the military operation in the Palestinian enclave will continue until all goals are achieved.

On December 22, the UN Security Council adopted a draft humanitarian resolution on Gaza prepared by Arab countries. It is aimed at facilitating the flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

In turn, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the world organization Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia refused to veto the UN Security Council resolution on the Middle East conflict only because of solidarity with Arab countries. According to him, the United States is promoting narrow selfish interests in the Middle East and neglects the suffering of the Palestinians.

On the same day, the Palestinian Hamas movement called the resolution adopted by the UN Security Council regarding the Gaza Strip insufficient and not consistent with the current situation in the enclave.

On December 4, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israel continues to expand the scale of its operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The truce between Israel and Hamas, which was in force on November 24, ended on December 1. Thanks to this temporary ceasefire agreement, the parties exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

The aggravation in the Middle East began on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.