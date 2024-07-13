New York (Union)

The Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, said that the forced displacement practiced by Israel is repeated throughout the Gaza Strip.

Mansour added that Israel violates all forms of protection for civilians in times of war.

This came in letters sent by Mansour to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia, in his capacity as President of the Security Council for the current month of July, and President of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis, according to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

Mansour stressed in his letter that “Israel’s illegal and inhumane forced displacement of civilians is being repeated throughout Gaza, causing ongoing unrest and trauma, especially among children.”

“Northern Gaza, whose residents were first forced to evacuate by Israel in October 2023, is now under evacuation orders again,” he added.

Mansour renewed his call on the international community to “stop the Israeli aggression and ensure the protection of Palestinians in accordance with international law and the binding interim measures orders issued by the International Court of Justice.”

“There is nowhere for people to go, nowhere to feel safe. Israel has destroyed most of the Gaza Strip and what is left of it,” he continued.

The Palestinian delegate pointed out that “Israel considers the Gaza Strip a legitimate target, and insists on its systematic and gross violations of international law.”

He added in his message: “Even humanitarian areas and UN shelters have been turned by Israel into killing zones.”

He reiterated the “necessity of a ceasefire and an end to the horrific war waged by Israel in Gaza.”

Mansour’s message comes as Israel expands its ground military operations in the Gaza Strip, moving from the north to the east of Gaza City and then west, reaching Khan Yunis in the south.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army called on the residents of Gaza City, in paper leaflets, to head towards the town of Al-Zawaida and the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, threatening that the city would remain a “dangerous combat zone.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been waging a war on Gaza, leaving more than 126,000 Palestinians dead and wounded, most of them children and women, and more than 10,000 missing amid massive destruction and famine that has claimed the lives of dozens of children.