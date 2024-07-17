Jerusalem (Union)

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned yesterday the Israeli army’s confiscation of 441 dunams of Palestinian land west of the city of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “We condemn the racist colonial policy pursued by the Israeli government in an accelerated manner to seize thousands of dunams of Palestinian citizens’ lands, the latest of which was the confiscation of 441 dunams of citizens’ lands in the villages of Shabtin, Yir Ammar and Deir Qadis, west of Ramallah.”

She added: “The Israeli government continues its blatant defiance of relevant UN resolutions, with the aim of introducing the most profound changes to the existing historical, political, legal and demographic reality of the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which undermines the opportunity to implement the principle of the two-state solution option.”

The Foreign Ministry called for the necessity of stopping settlements, dismantling settler militias and disarming them, considering that settlements are a direct and dangerous threat to the conflict arena and to the opportunity to revive the peace process and achieve political solutions to the conflict.

The day before yesterday, the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said in a statement that the Israeli army had confiscated “441 dunams (a dunam equals 1,000 square meters) of citizens’ lands in the villages of Shibtin, Deir Ammar, and Deir Qadis, west of Ramallah.