Palestine decides to cut off all contact with Israel over Jenin operation

The leadership of the Palestinian Authority has decided to stop all contacts with the Israeli authorities. About it informs Syrian agency SANA.

Ramallah indicated that they plan to reduce the areas in which the parties coordinated actions on security issues. The reason for this was the special operation “House and Garden” of the Israeli army in the city of Jenin on the West Bank of the Jordan River – where, according to Jerusalem, strikes are being made on local terrorist cells.

In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that the counter-terrorist operation in Jenin would continue until its goals were achieved. “Our forces, with all their determination, eliminate and arrest terrorists, destroy their headquarters and warehouses … The principle that guides us is simple: anyone who has killed Israelis or is plotting to do so should either be in prison or in a grave,” the politician said.