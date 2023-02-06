Palestinian Foreign Minister al-Maliki condemned Western double standards and sanctions against Russia

Foreign Minister of Palestine Riyad al-Maliki commented on the West’s policy towards Russia. His words lead RIA News.

Al-Maliki condemned the double standards of the West and sanctions against Russia. He stressed that representatives of Europe and the United States did not begin to impose restrictions against Israel, which has occupied Palestinian territories over the past 55 years.

“This is indeed a reflection of double standards that we do not accept, and I know that Russia does not accept them either,” the minister concluded.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev spoke about the failure of Western sanctions against Russia. In his opinion, Europe lacks the courage to admit that restrictions against Moscow have not been successful.