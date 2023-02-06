Palestine condemns Western double standards, including anti-Russian sanctions. This was announced on February 6 by the head of the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, Riyad al-Maliki.

“The Europeans and Americans imposed sanctions on Russia for the events that took place in Crimea, while they refrained from taking any action against Israel, which has occupied Palestinian territories for the past 55 years,” al-Maliki said in an interview. “RIA News”.

According to him, this reflects a double standard that Palestine does not accept. In addition, al-Maliki stressed that he was aware of Russia’s similar views.

Earlier, on January 23, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto expressed the opinion that the adoption of a new, 10th, package of sanctions against Russia would be a “huge mistake”, since previous restrictions led Europe to a dead end.

On January 19, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that it was becoming increasingly difficult for European states to come to an agreement on anti-Russian restrictions. At the same time, I am sure that the EU will not abandon the policy of economic pressure on the Russian Federation and will take new steps within the framework of the chosen course.

Prior to that, on January 17, the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, at the World Forum in Davos, expressed hope that the Russian economy would plunge into recession due to sanctions. At the same time, she announced the 10th restriction package, which, according to the initiators, will have to put an end to attempts to circumvent already adopted restrictions.

During 2022, Western countries introduced nine packages of sanctions against almost all sectors of the Russian economy and large credit organizations of the Russian Federation. In addition, the majority of officials and representatives of the armed forces were under personal sanctions. As a result, the EU noted that they had exhausted most of their tools to influence Russia.

On December 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Europe, trying to hit Russia economically, harmed itself first of all, and anti-Russian sanctions caused a jump in inflation in Europe.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24.

