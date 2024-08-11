Ramallah (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Palestine called for urgent international intervention to stop the crimes of Israeli settlers in the West Bank, and to put the settlement associations on the lists of terrorism. This came in a statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates published by the Palestinian News Agency “Wafa”, after a series of attacks by settlers in several areas of the West Bank. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry added that it “calls for urgent international intervention to stop the crimes of the settler gangs.”

The statement indicated that “the extremist settler gangs continue to commit more crimes, attacks and violations against the Palestinians, their land, homes, property and crops in the West Bank.”

She spoke about “the ongoing colonial escalation under the protection of the occupation army and the political level in the Israeli government by burning agricultural lands and trees, or throwing stones at Palestinian vehicles, smashing them and burning them, or controlling and closing main roads and preventing residents from using them under the eyes and ears of the occupation army.” She stressed that “the continuation of these crimes constitutes clear evidence of the failure of the international community to respect and implement its relevant resolutions, especially Security Council Resolution 2334.”