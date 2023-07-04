Palestine | At least nine dead and hundreds wounded in Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank

About 3,000 Palestinians have fled the Jenin refugee camp since Israel began an operation targeting the densely populated refugee camp early Monday.

With manned In the West Bank, at least nine people have died and a hundred others have been wounded in Israeli attacks, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Of the wounded, 20 have received serious injuries.

The death toll has surpassed the Israeli attack on Jenin two weeks ago, which killed seven people.

Early Monday, Israeli forces launched a large-scale operation in the occupied West Bank that included airstrikes and hundreds of soldiers. The attacks on the city of Jenin, located in the northern part of the West Bank, have been a British newspaper of the Guardian among the largest in the West Bank in two decades.

According to Israeli officials, the attack was the beginning of a “broad counter-terrorism effort” that focused on the densely populated refugee camp in Jenin, writes The Washington Post -magazine. According to the Israeli Armed Forces, the operation would continue for the time being.

About 3,000 Palestinians have fled the Jenin refugee camp since the Israeli military launched its massive operation. The deputy governor of Jenin told news agency AFP about the matter Kamal Abu al-Roub, according to which arrangements have been made to accommodate those who escaped from the camp, among other things, in schools in the city of Jenin. According to Al-Roubi, around 18,000 Palestinians live in the refugee camp.

Representative of the UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees Juliette Touma has confirmed to AFP that people are leaving the camp.

Firefights and explosions have shaken the city of Jenin and the neighboring refugee camp. Palestinians have been throwing stones at Israeli soldiers and smoke rising from explosions and burning barricades has darkened the sky, an AFP correspondent says. According to the correspondent, the fighting continued late into the evening.

“There are bombings from the air and attacks on the ground,” said the head of the Jenin-based Palestinian Red Crescent Mahmoud al-Saadi.

“Several houses and sites have been bombed — smoke is rising from all sides,” he added.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called the attack that began on Monday an open war against the Jeninites.

Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned about violence. According to Guterres’ representative, the Secretary-General has called for international humanitarian law to be respected in the region.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has also reported that a Palestinian youth has died due to Israeli gunfire in a separate incident near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

of Israel representative of the armed forces of Daniel Hagar according to the Israeli forces have not intended to stay in the camp, but the armed forces are preparing for protracted battles.

According to the Israeli Armed Forces, soldiers had clashed with armed individuals in a mosque located in the Jenin camp, and weapons and explosives were later found in the building.

“I saw them taking bulldozers to the camp, they destroyed buildings — these were people’s homes,” said a resident of Jenin Badr Shagoul for AFP.

“This is the worst raid in the last five years,” nurse Qasem Benighader assessed and noted that several patients had gunshot wounds and injuries from explosions.

Israel had already intensified its activities in the northern part of the West Bank, which has recently seen attacks on Israelis and violence against Palestinians by residents of Jewish settlements.

A resident of the Jenin camp Mahmoud Hawashi described the situation as catastrophic.

“If more Palestinian blood is shed, more Israeli blood will be shed,” Hawashi predicted.

Palestinian The Islamic Jihad group has threatened that all options are open to retaliate in the aftermath of the Israeli attack.

According to the US, its ally Israel has the right to “defend its people — against terrorist groups”. However, the United States insisted that civilians be protected.

The Arab League announced that it would convene an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss “the Arab movement to counter the Israeli attack on Jenin”.

Neighboring Jordan called the attack a clear violation of international humanitarian law. The United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, demanded that the repeated and expanding operations against the Palestinians be stopped immediately.

The violence between Israel and the Palestinians has worsened since last year and has further escalated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the coalition government.

The Jenin region is nominally ruled by the president Mahmoud Abbas the Palestinian Authority, which has partial administrative control over the West Bank.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six Day War in 1967. Excluding East Jerusalem, the area is now home to some 490,000 Israelis in settlements that are considered illegal under international law.

The Palestinians, who embrace their own independent state, want Israel to withdraw from all the territories it conquered in 1967 and to dismantle all Jewish settlements.

However, Prime Minister Netanyahu has promised to “strengthen the settlements” and has expressed no interest in reviving peace talks. Negotiations have been stalled since 2014.

At least 186 Palestinians, 25 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian have died this year, according to AFP calculations. The news agency has compiled the reported readings from the official sources of both sides of the conflict.