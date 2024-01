Chancellor Mauro Vieira and President Lula | Photo: EFE/André Borges

Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, this Wednesday (10), that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will support South Africa's decision to denounce Israel for the alleged crime of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) . The complaint arises from the Israeli government's reaction after the attacks by the terrorist group Hamas on October 7th. Since then, a war has broken out in the Gaza Strip and more than 20,000 people have died.

Lula's decision was announced just hours after a meeting with the Palestinian ambassador, Ibrahim Alzeben. The two met this Wednesday afternoon at Palácio do Planalto. At the meeting, Alzeben asked Brazil to support Palestine in relation to South Africa's complaint against Israel. Shortly after the meeting, the ambassador told the press that he “didn't know” whether the Brazilian would support the complaint or not.

“In light of the flagrant violations of international humanitarian law, the President [Lula] expressed its support for South Africa's initiative to call on the International Court of Justice to order Israel to immediately cease all acts and measures that may constitute genocide or related crimes under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide”, informs the note released by Itamaraty.

According to the African country, the Israeli government has committed genocidal attitudes and been silent on several issues with the intention of destroying part of the Palestinians as a national, racial and ethnic group.

Israel's position

In response to the accusations, Israel blames Hamas and claims that the terrorist group is the one seeking to exterminate the Jewish people.

Before Lula's decision, the Israeli Embassy in Brazil released a statement in which it classified South Africa's complaint as “defamation”. The body stated that Israel carries out “military operations in Gaza exclusively against Hamas and other terrorist organizations.”

“Israel categorically rejects the defamation of South Africa, which accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza in its case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. Israel is committed to and operates in accordance with international law and directs its military operations in Gaza exclusively against Hamas and other terrorist organizations. In both word and deed, Israel has made clear that the civilians of Gaza are not its enemies. Hamas, however, has openly declared its genocidal intentions.”

A new position should be released by the Israeli Embassy in Brazil soon.