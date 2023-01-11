New York (Union)

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, discussed yesterday with her Palestinian counterpart, Riyad Mansour, efforts to enhance permanent cooperation, while Ambassador Mansour thanked the UAE for its permanent support for Palestine in the United Nations.

And the state mission wrote in a tweet on its official Twitter account: “A fruitful meeting with Dr. Riyad Mansour, the permanent representative of Palestine to the United Nations, to discuss efforts to advance permanent cooperation, and Ambassador Mansour thanked the UAE for its support for Palestine in the United Nations.”

On the fifth of this month, the UAE made a statement before the UN Security Council in which it affirmed its firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque and stop any violations that would affect the feelings of millions of believers around the world, given the sacred status that Al-Aqsa Mosque enjoys.

And she stressed the importance of reactivating regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, in order to ensure the achievement of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of the year one thousand nine hundred and sixty-seven, with East Jerusalem as its capital, to live side by side with Israel, in peace, security and mutual recognition.

She stressed the need to respect the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for sanctities and endowments in accordance with international law and the existing historical situation, and not to prejudice the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque and its powers in organizing all the affairs of the sanctuary and the procedures for entering it.

She stated that the Security Council must take a unified position against any steps that may contribute to exacerbating tension and instability in the region, and against any attempts at escalation such as those we witnessed last week at Al-Aqsa Mosque. It may contribute to feelings of hatred and exclusion.