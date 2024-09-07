September 7, 1974

TOTAL SUPPORT FOR FIREFIGHTERS. Full support from the private sector to end the deficiencies of the Volunteer Fire Department and provide it with all the equipment and facilities it requires, as well as a permanent income to ensure its survival and improvement, was agreed upon during a meeting, where Mr. Asdrúbal Macías was appointed president of the committee that will carry out the economic promotions. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Nicanor Villarreal, Treasurer José Gilberto Coronel and the president of the Firefighters’ Board, Héctor Stone.

GUERRILLAS SHOT. Beirut. The Popular Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PDLP) reported that two of its fighters were killed and another captured in an assault on an Israeli military building in the Upper Galilee. Other members of the guerrilla unit that launched the attack returned unharmed to their base. The number of men in the group and the location of the base were not given. The unit occupied a building, took hostages and repelled attacks by Israeli troops. After the action, they retreated to a nearby forest, where they lost radio contact. No further statements have been issued since then.

HINOJOSA-VEGA ENGAGEMENT. The long-standing friendships between two esteemed families from Mochis will be forever solidified with the marriage of the beautiful Hortensia Hinojosa Holt Kamp and Dr. Jaime Vega Acuña. The engagement was established when Mr. Joaquín Vega and Mrs. Alicia de Vega introduced themselves to Mr. Jesús Hinojosa and Mrs. Emma Esther de Hinojosa, and November was set as the month for Hortensia and Jaime’s dream to come true. A toast was made with champagne to the happiness of the newlyweds.

September 7, 1999

THE PEASANT REBELLION. Faced with what they described as the federal government’s lack of will to comply with the payment of grain harvests and the constant deceptions to which they have been subjected by state authorities, peasants from northern Sinaloa rebelled and took over the toll booths of San Miguel and Cuatro Caminos on the International Highway. Fifteen days ago, they had agreed to suspend the road blockade in response to the promise of prompt payment and the delivery of additional incentives, but the payments began to be made in dribs and drabs.

PALESTINE AND ISRAEL PEACE SIGN. Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat signed a new, bitterly contested peace agreement on Monday, setting the stage for final talks on the formation of Palestine. “The peoples of the Middle East are ready for the dawn of a new era,” Barak said after the signing. “I believe that it is our duty, the duty of the leaders of both sides, to pave the way. We must rise to the occasion and, on behalf of our mothers, fathers, children and grandchildren, make the vision of a lasting peace a reality.” Arafat said the agreement allows the two sides to “present to our people a new hope for preserving the peace of the brave.” The agreement takes effect today when Barak presents it to his Cabinet. Later this week, Barak will pass the agreement to Israel’s parliament, which will convene an extraordinary session during its summer recess. US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and King Abdullah II of Jordan witnessed the negotiations. The signing of the agreement in Egypt validates Mubarak’s status as a regional peacemaker. Despite potential problems that may arise, a sense of optimism surrounds the new agreement.

More from the same author: