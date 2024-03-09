A portrait of Lord Balfour, former British Prime Minister, kept at Trinity College at Cambridge University, was seriously damaged by an activist from the pro-Palestinian collective Palestine Action. In the video, published on the group's social channels, the woman is seen smearing the painting with a red spray, symbolizing spilled blood, before tearing the canvas in several places with a cutter.

The work is damaged beyond repair. The activist belongs to the Palestinian Action group which claimed responsibility for the attack with a long statement which reads that “the red paint symbolizes the bloodshed of the Palestinian people since the Balfour Declaration was issued in 1917″. “Arthur Balfour, then Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, made a statement,” he continues, “in which he promised to build 'a national home for the Jewish people' in Palestine, where the majority of the indigenous population was not Jewish. He ceded the Palestinian homeland, a land that could not be ceded.”

🏴 Offred's address:#England: A member of the British group #PalestineAction destroyed a historical painting of Lord Balfour at the University of Trinity College #Cambridgespraying it first with a can and then cutting the canvas. pic.twitter.com/b7fYXgqn2P — Il Politico Web (@ilpolitico_web) March 8, 2024