An invitation extended for some time that the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, made concrete, almost a bit by surprise, on the occasion of his return to his Palermo for the Easter holidays. The Head of State this morning, taking advantage of his presence in the city, was informally a guest of the club, together with his niece, a great Rosanero fan, on a visit in which he was accompanied by the president Dario Mirri and the managing director Giovanni Gardini discovering the Palermo Museum and the stadium.

Mattarella’s greeting — “It is a pleasure to return to the unique setting of Barbera, where I keep so many memories” – declared President Mattarella as he entered the Palermo stadium – There was also a delegation of boys from the Rosanero youth sector to welcome him. During the visit, the Head of State focused on the season in which Corini’s team is playing, denoting a certain knowledge of the path taken by the team so far. A clear sign that the club can count on an excellent supporter. The club presented President Mattarella with this season’s shirt, designed by the artist TvBoy in honor of Santa Rosalia, the patron saint of Palermo, as well as a ball with the signatures of all the players and a copy of “Aquile”, the book written by the scientific coordinator of the Palermo Museum, Giovanni Tarantino, for the 120-year history of the club. See also Cancelo and farewell to Manchester City: “I have to play to be happy. Guardhouse…”

the homage of mirri — “President Mattarella’s visit – declared Mirri – is an extraordinary event that fills us with pride for our country and for our great city. It is a great pleasure for us to host the President of the Republic in our home, at the Barbera, for the first time ever. His visit honors our club’s identity. Seeing the president walk across our lawn is something that will forever be etched in our memory. I want to thank President Mattarella on behalf of the entire Rosanero family for adding such a memorable moment to our history.”

