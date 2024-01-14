Palermo, young man beaten to death after fight in nightclub

His name is Francesco Bacchi, the twenty-year-old who died this night in hospital in Partinico (Palermo) from injuries sustained after a fight that broke out inside the nightclub Medusa, in via Palermo in Balestrate, a municipality in the Palermo area. The carabinieri of the Partinico company coordinated by the Palermo Public Prosecutor's Office are still carrying out investigations on site.

Son of Benedetto Nini Bacchi, an entrepreneur in the betting field who was previously involved in the 'game over' investigation. According to initial findings, Bacchi junior was involved in a fight that started inside the club and continued outside. During the argument he received some blows to the head. The soldiers investigating are hearing different things witnesses and acquiring images from video surveillance systems of the area. The body of the twenty-year-old is located in the morgue of the Partinico hospital

