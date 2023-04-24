Palermo, wiretapping of the arrested principal: expired butter for children. “We canceled the date”

New details emerge from the investigation that led to the arrest of the anti-mafia principal of Palermo. The students of the Giovanni Falcone school were also given expired butter, according to what would be indicated by the interceptions collected by the European prosecutor, who accuses Daniela Lo Verde of embezzlement and corruption. In recent days it had already come to light that the executive was accused of regularly stealing food from the canteen, taking home oregano, water, tuna, chips and even beer, which obviously wasn’t ordered for the children. Lo Verde would also have stolen PCs and tablets intended for students. Some new interceptions have recorded her while she was discussing with her Daniele Agosta, who was also arrested last Friday, a strategem to cover the shortages of butter in the canteen. One of the janitors had in fact found an expired loaf in the principal’s fridge and had decided to serve it to the students by canceling the expiry date. “We canceled the expiration date on the butter,” she told Agosta after she learned of the stunt. “They report you,” the deputy replied, laughing. “In my opinion as well”, Lo Verde’s answer who, according to what Corriere della Sera reports, was grinning.

The investigation was triggered by a complaint from a teacher, who in the meantime has chosen to change institutions. “There is a sort of consolidated circuit according to which if you get back in the good graces of the principal you have an easy life inside the school, otherwise you experience retaliation which makes life inside the complex very difficult, such as for example when I jointly denounced to a colleague the non-compliance with the covid regulations to two online newspapers and immediately afterwards an urgent teaching college was called in which the principal herself asked all the teachers to deny our statements even though I had evidence made of videos and photographs ” , reports the teacher’s report, quoted by Ansa.

“All of this created a climate of pressure in the school as a result of which none of the teachers opposed the principal in her decisions”, the teacher told the investigators. “Failure to respect the rules within the Falcone school is a recurring thing that ranges from daily issues such as the management of pupils and teaching to the management of projects funded by the European Union”, she added. The principal, according to the teacher, also collected signatures after activities were completed for fear of losing funds, given that the boys deserted the projects.