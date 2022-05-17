First leg of the second national playoff round: the rosanero beat Entella 2-1 in Chiavari. The Calabrians overturn the Monopoli, the Feralpi Salò surprises the Emilians. Bianconeri defeated at home

With the quarter-finals of the Serie C playoffs, the second in the standings of the three groups enter the scene, stopped for more than 20 days. The formula is the same as in the previous round: after 180 ‘(in the event of an overall tie in the goals scored) the best placed player in the league plays the return home. The draw on the way to the semifinals has been drawn: the winner of Monopoli-Catanzaro will find Juventus U23 or Padua, on the other side Feralpisalò-Reggiana and Entella-Palermo. Here is what happened in the first 90 ‘, with three external successes on four challenges. Return matches scheduled for Saturday evening with the exception of Reggiana-Feralpisalò which is anticipated on Friday at 20.30.

JUVENTUS U23-PADUA 0-1 – Oddo’s team, despite the many absences (out Ronaldo, Jelenic, Bifulco, Busellato and Cissé), started off on the right foot and beat Juventus U23 by measure thanks to Chiricò’s flickering in the second half, on an assist from Ceravolo. Lively and balanced game, despite the 31 points that separated the two teams in the league (Padova 85, Juventus 54). Opportunities on both fronts: the bianconeri have two at the opening with Da Graca and Soulé, then they also hit a post with Iocolano before the interval. On the other hand, twice the same Ceravolo and Della Latta come close to the advantage that materializes in the middle of the second half. Return to Euganeo on Saturday at 20.30, with Padova who will not be able to afford any distractions. See also Reggiana and Modena continue to run. Bari and Monopoli also smile

MONOPOLY-CATANZARO 1-2 – In front of over 4500 spectators (including the Bari players already promoted to Serie B), Pietro Iemmello signs the comeback of Catanzaro on Monopoli. Vivarini’s striker does everything by himself, in an evening that starts badly and ends in glory: in the 28th minute of the first half he gets a penalty saved by Loria (foul by the same goalkeeper on Bayeye), then – after the green-and-white advantage of Viteritti – overturns the game with the equal header (yet another assist from Vandeputte, this time badly Loria) and then with personal initiative which is worth 2-1. Vivarini’s team thus builds a beautiful heritage to defend in the return match at Ceravolo (Saturday 21st at 6pm), where Scognamillo will be missing who has remedied the expulsion in full recovery.

FERALPISALO’-REGGIANA 1-0 – Misstep for Aimo Diana’s team, which debuted with a defeat and a dull performance. Immediately after 3 ‘the Feralpisalò: host defense positioned badly and Carraro’s filter sends Guerra into the goal, with the second consecutive goal in these playoffs (14 in the season) and at the ninth career center against Reggiana. Sciaudone is close to par, but Reggiana risks even before the interval with Guidetti shooting high and then halfway through the second half when Balestrero does not find the goal from a favorable position (Contessa’s opposition was decisive). Second act on Friday evening at 8.30 pm at the Città del Tricolore, where Reggiana will only need to win with any result to reach the semifinal. See also Südtirol wins the derby and already sees B. Reggiana ko: Modena only in the lead

ENTELLA-PALERMO 1-2 – In probably the most beautiful match, Palermo took home a very precious success in view of the return to Barbera (Saturday at 21). It starts at a very high pace with opportunities on both fronts: Brunori try and, on the other side, Morosini who exalts Massolo with a close header. From the locker rooms, however, an overwhelming Palermo returns: he unlocks Luperini with a header from a corner kick, then Brunori wins a penalty (Pellizzer foul) which he himself transforms by finding the first goal in the playoffs and the twenty-sixth of the season. However, Entella is not there: he returns to the game with Silvio Merkaj – who took the place of Lescano – who finds (also in this case from a corner) the deviation that halves the disadvantage. On the final forcing, Palermo resists.

