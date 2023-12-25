Palermo, father and son fall from the sixth pinnacle. Once the parent dies, the child is safe

Tragedy of Christmas to Palermo, a 38-year-old father died trying to save his 4-year-old son who had dangerously looked out the window. Both are fell from the sixth floor but the little one succeeded miraculously saved and he is unharmed. The most serious consequences of the terrible fall were suffered by the man, who broke through the roof of a restaurant and was died. The fall, fortunately for the child, was cushioned by some sound-absorbing panels. Two ambulances arrived on site within three minutes – the witnesses say. The man, associate professor of the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Palermo, was intubated and taken to hospital but unfortunately his conditions were too serious and passed away.

The baby was right away rescue by some people who witnessed the scene and then transported to Cervello hospital where he is in good condition. Initially, rumors spread in the area that it had been a suicidethen the various testimonies collected by the police and firefighters made us lean towards the hypothesis of a tragic accident. But investigations are still underway to understand how things actually happened. According to what some residents reported he would have lost his wife – and mother of the little one – a short time before.

