Palermo brothels: over 20 prostitutes exploited by two men and a woman. Often, the girls were forced to give themselves for free

Two men And a woman they were arrested as responsible for a prostitution ring in the province of Palermo. In particular, the trio managed two properties in Cefalù and Lascari set up as appointment houses. Here, they prostituted women from South America, mainly from Colombia. The two brothers, aged 67 and 63, and the 52-year-old woman of Latin origin ended up in handcuffs thanks to the intervention of the carabinieri of the Cefalù company who executed the precautionary custody order signed by the investigating judge of the Court of Termini Imerese, at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office. At the moment, they are at house arrest and are under investigation, in various capacities, exploitation of prostitution And attempted sexual assault.

How the “red light” houses worked

The houses of Cefalù and Lascari were used exclusively to exploit the prostitution activity. They are owned by the two brothersbut the arrested woman is still involved because it was she who he managed the girls who stayed in the houses and she organized their work shifts (on a weekly basis). It seems that they were already scheduled until 2025. The appointments followed one another from 8 in the morning until late at night, for a price of 50 euros per sexual encounterFrom each girl the two owners collected 350 euros. Often, young girls were forced to to give oneself to the hosts for free. On one occasion, when one of them refused to have free sex, it was reported threatened to be removed from the house and that she would no longer be able to work there. The Carabinieri investigators who dealt with the case reported: “It has been documented how individual women carried out the activity of prostitution because in a state of need”.

Investigations and seizure of assets

The investigations began in 2023 and, in the period between April and June 2024, they were 23 prostitutes exploited in front of 560 customers. It also emerged that the business was advertised on dating sites online with appointments from 8 am until late at night for 50 euros per meeting. Both properties, located in residential areas of the municipalities of Lascari and Cefalù have been subjected to kidnapping preventive, as well as the 28,350 euros foundconsidered to be the profit of the crime.