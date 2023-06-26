Fabio Lucioni is officially a new Palermo player: the defender comes from Lecce on a permanent basis.
The Palermo FC formalizes the first purchase of the session transfer market summer 2023/2024. Defender Fabio Lucioniback from the championship of B series won with the Frosinonecomes from Lecce outright. Charisma, experience and reliability. Characteristics that the footballer born in 1987 has in his professional background. Here is the press release issued by the Viale del Fante club.
“Palermo FC announces that it has acquired the sporting performances of Fabio Lucioni from US Lecce on a permanent basis.
#PALERMO #TRANSFER #MARKET #OFFICIAL #FABIO #LUCIONI #ROSANERO
