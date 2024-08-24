Palermo, the Prosecutor: “Investigation for murder and negligent shipwreck against unknown persons”

“The Termini Imerese Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed a case, currently against unknown persons, alleging the crime of negligent shipwreck and multiple manslaughter, but we are only in the initial phase. We do not exclude that there are developments that could be of any kind”. This was stated by the chief prosecutor of Termini Imerese Ambrogio Cartosio, during the press conference on the shipwreck of the Bayesian. Cartosio spoke of a “very serious tragedy”. “We feel close to the families of the victims and it would be even more painful if this terrible mourning was caused by behaviors that were not perfectly in order with the responsibilities that each person must have in managing navigation”. Five of the seven victims of the Bayesian shipwreck “took refuge in the cabins on the left side of the sailing ship, looking for air bubbles. The first 5 bodies were found in the first cabin on the left side and the last body in the third cabin, also on the left side”.

Were one or more of the hatches at the stern of the sunken vessel open? “These are elements that we cannot reveal for the simple reason that they are information that needs to be confirmed by the subsequent examination of the wreck. Providing them now could be prejudicial to the investigation”. “The events unfolded in a few minutes, the sinking was sudden and unexpected. Therefore, the investigation activity that will be based first on the recovery and then on the investigations on the wreck will certainly allow us to provide answers to questions that are currently unknown”. This is how the prosecutor of Termini Imerese Raffaele Cammarano answers the questions of why the crew was saved almost entirely while six of the guests died and why the captain did not save the passengers first? “The investigations are also focusing on this aspect”, he says.

Autopsies on the seven bodies of the victims of the Bayesian shipwreck will be performed “soon”. So far, investigations are against unknown persons, there are no suspects. But the situation could change soon, as Chief Prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio explains. “When and if we will register people as suspects does not depend exclusively on the recovery of the sailing vessel. There are evaluations that need to be made – he says – we must realize that a prosecutor who acquires elements that come from investigations of various types needs to know them well and reflect on them”.

The victims remained behind, in the sailing vessel “because they were sleeping“. “We are trying to ascertain this by cross-referencing the testimonies and verifying what emerges, it is a focal point of the investigations”.

“According to a recent legislative reform, the Prosecutor is required to register a crime in the register of suspects only if there are elements that make it plausible in its existence. Here it is not simply a question of identifying the roles that the subjects had in the circumstances in question, but of identifying what could be the profiles of possible guilt, negligence or imprudence etc., but we must identify which profiles of responsibility have been violated. Here the possibilities are multiple, for example to the commander alone or to the entire crew, or to the builders of the ship, or attributable to those who were responsible for surveillance. We are evaluating”.

Palermo Shipwreck, Coast Guard: “Owner intends to recover the wreck”

“It is the intention of the Bayesian owners to recover the wreck. In connection with the prosecutor’s office they have expressed their willingness to recover the vessel, there is the availability, with the necessary technical time, to recover the vessel”. This was stated by the Admiral of the Coast Guard Raffaele Macauda in a press conference.

“The sailing ships Bayesian and Sir Ribert could have anchored in that area, there was no prohibition. Besides, there was no storm warning that evening. If they decided to stop and then continue, those are the captain’s assessments”. In order to bring the sailing ship to the surface, “a recovery plan is needed regarding the methods to be used to bring the sailing ship back to the surface. A plan to be presented to the maritime authority. The tanks must first be emptied”. This is what Raffaele Macauda, ​​commander of the Palermo Harbour Master’s Office, said. The Harbour Master’s Office announced that it had issued a formal warning to the shipping company to “continue checks on any possible spills of hydrocarbons into the sea”.