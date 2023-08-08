Holidays in Palermo for the Qatari emir Al-Thani. The luxury yacht of the PSG owner can be seen at the port of Palermo.

The sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Emir of Qatar, is currently at Palermo to spend their summer holidays. The owner of the Paris Saint-Germain and founder of Arab TV Al Jazeera landed at the port of the Sicilian capital with his super yacht “Katara”, which can be considered to all intents and purposes a floating five-star hotel, equipped with a swimming pool, gym and spa, as reported PalermoToday.

No less than 124 meters long and bearing the Bahraini flag, this luxurious yacht has definitely attracted the attention of passers-by. It is not the first time that the owner of PSG has chosen Palermo as a destination for his holidays, with the “floating city” used as a means to enjoy the Mediterranean Sea as well. The last time dates back to July 2021, when on social media the Rosanero fans ironically tried to push the rich Qatari to buy the Viale del Fante club, unaware of the fact that the following year a huge reality like the City Football Group would have also incorporated Palermo.