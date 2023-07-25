Palermo, the hills around the city burn: the airport closed

The hills around Palermo are burning, where a woman died because the 118 doctors, due to the fires, were unable to get to help her. It happened in the San Martino delle Scale area, where rescuers were unable to reach 88-year-old Rita Gaetana Pillitteri, in precarious health conditions, who had a high fever yesterday. “We have never seen anything like it in San Martino delle Scale,” said a resident, “we were surrounded by fire from Bellolampo and from Palermo. We couldn’t go anywhere. We spent the night in the square. Those were terrible hours.”

In the past few hours the flames have led to the closure of the Falcone-Borsellino airport, closed to traffic until 11, while the firefighters are working to put out the flames enveloping the Capo Gallo promontory. The situation in the Inserra district is also serious, where fires threaten the Cervello hospital.

Fires also on the hill of Bellolampo, where the city landfill is located. One of the tanks in the center is burning, with the risk of poisonous fumes. Civil protection has invited the population not to leave their homes due to the dioxin risk. The workers of Rap, the company that manages the waste collection service, are continuing to pour earth on the tank in which the fire developed to try to prevent the blaze from stopping the Palermo plant.

The temperatures, which yesterday exceeded 42 degrees, and the southwest wind, which reached 25 kilometers per hour, hindered the extinguishing operations.

Other fires are affecting the rest of the province in Terrasini, Cinisi, Monreale, Piana degli Albanesi and San Cipirello. The flames also developed in Priolo, in the Syracuse area, where a temperature of 47.6 degrees was recorded yesterday.

“Our attention remains very high taking into account that the heat wave expected for the next few hours is maximum in the three metropolitan cities and that the fire risk will be ‘high’ in the areas of Palermo, Trapani, Enna, Messina, Catania and Syracuse and ‘medium’ for the provinces of Agrigento, Caltanissetta and Ragusa”, said the president of the Sicily region, Renato Schifani.

At the Falcone-Borsellino airport there are currently 8 canceled flights. “Scheduled flights will suffer cancellations and delays”, reports the social profile of the airport. “For security reasons it is advisable not to go to the airport. On indications from Polaria, at the moment passengers will not access the departure lounges”.