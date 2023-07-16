Immediately two big matches like Kasatkina-Trevisan and Zheng-Errani in the first round of the main draw of the Palermo Ladies Open, Wta 250 at the Country Time Club of the Sicilian capital. In addition to Martina Trevisan (64 in the ranking) who will play with seed no. 1 and 10 in the world, Daria Kasatkina, Elisabetta Cocciaretto (seeded No. 4 and 43 in the world rankings) and Jasmine Paolini (seeded No. 5, 44 Wta) are also included in the upper part of the draw. The 22-year-old from Fermo, n. 1 Italian, will face the Spanish Sara Sorribes Tormo (84 in the ranking, fresh from the semifinal in doubles at Wimbledon), while Paolini will play against the Dutch Arantxa Rus (n. 86 in the ranking).

BLUE

—

The other blues are all in the lower part of the scoreboard presided over by seed no. 2, the Chinese Zheng Qinwen (n. 25) who, as mentioned, will play with Sara Errani (79 in the ranking, in her 14th participation in the Palermo tournament, won 2 times: in 2008 and in 2012), while Lucia Bronzetti (head seed No. 8, 47 in the world and a finalist last year) will face Erika Andreeva (149); Lucrezia Stefanini (111) will face the Serbian Olga Danilovic (94) and the Wild Card Camilla Rosatello (308) will play with the Swiss Viktorija Golubic (139). Also in the lower part of the draw is seeded no. 3, the Egyptian Mayar Sherif (31) who will play with the Spanish Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (167). Meanwhile, the matches got underway this afternoon at the Country Time Club, with 8 Italian players on the field. The injured Matilde Paoletti was replaced on the draw by Deborah Chiesa.