Messina Denaro, two more abettors arrested: they are the Luppino brothers, sons of the boss's driver

Two more abettors of boss Matteo Messina Denaro arrested, captured in Palermo on 16 January last year, after thirty years on the run, and died on 25 September. The Carabinieri of the ROS and the Provincial Command of Trapani and the policemen of the Central Operational Service have carried out an order of precautionary custody in prison against the brothers Antonino and Vincenzo Luppino, investigated for aiding and abetting and failure to comply with the sentence, aggravated by having benefited Cosa Nostra. Are the children by Giovanni Salvatore Luppino, the godfather's driver of Castelvetrano with which he was arrested in a clinic in the Sicilian capital, currently detained and subjected to summary judgment before the Palermo magistrate who must decide on the request for a sentence of 14 years and 4 months.

The provision was issued by the investigating judge of Palermo, at the request of the district anti-mafia directorate. The activity, conducted as part of the investigations aimed at reconstructing the network of supporters who supported the then fugitive, made it possible to collect investigative elements which lead to the hypothesis that the two suspects contributed to maintaining the top functions of the Castelvetranese mafia boss, providing him with assistance during his absence and participating in the confidential communications system activated in his favor. The investigations, also carried out with the analysis of telephone records and cell traffic, video surveillance images and genetic and papillary scientific evidence, documented the commitment of the Luppino brothers to protect the fugitive of the Trapani mafia boss. Searches were carried out in the province of Trapani, with the support of personnel from the Sicilian Hunters Heliborne Squadron of the Carabinieri and the Crime Prevention Departments of the State Police.