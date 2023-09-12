The young Austrian born in 2000, released after his experience in England, will be the third goalkeeper for the Rosanero
Palermo (see the Serie B ranking) and Eugenio Corini have found the third goalkeeper to join Mirko Pigliacelli and Sebastiano Desplanches for the current Serie B season. In fact, Adnan Kanuric, a young goalkeeper born in 2000 from Nottingham, is arriving Forest. The player, on loan at Oxford City last season, remained a free agent after terminating his contract with Forest and accepted Palermo’s offer.
the choice
—
Last year Kanuric made 13 appearances between the posts for Oxford City, conceding 12 goals and keeping 6 clean sheets. Returning to Nottingham Forest, the club did not confirm him and the young Austrian chose Palermo, signing a one-year contract.
