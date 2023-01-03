Palermo, teacher strangled: her 17-year-old daughter confessed

It should take place on Thursday 5 Januarycourt hearing Of validation of the stopped for willful homicide towards the 17-year-old accused of killing her mother, the night between 1 and 2 January in Bagheria, in the province of Palermo. The girl, a high school student, during a long interrogation by the prosecutor of minors, Claudia Caramanna, and the investigators of the Palermo mobile team, allegedly confessed the crimeto then be accompanied to spend the night in an educational therapeutic facility outside the province of Palermo, in Caltanissetta.

L’autopsywhich in the meantime will be placed on the victim’s body, will clarify the causes of death and whether or not the woman, a 55-year-old primary school teacher, ingested the drugs found on the bedside table.

Palermo, teacher strangled by her daughter. The principal: “Sweet and reserved”

“It is news that took us by surprise and left us shocked. One tragedy that no one could have imagined,” he said Giuseppe Carlino, manager regent of the didactic direction of Casteldaccia, in the Palermo area, where the teacher taught. “Teresa was a collaborator of the presidency, she had been working here for at least 20 years, she was a reference point for the school” added the principal. The school community is still in shock: “We have to digest what happened; in the next few days we will evaluate how to remember it”.

Of the conflicts with his daughter that would have been the basis of the murder confessed by the minor, the principal was not aware: “She was reserved and very attached to her daughter, available with anyone who had a problem. Teresa was a very sweet person, always with a smile on her face and positive. With her we lose a point of reference in the school”.

