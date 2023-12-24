The ordinance of the municipality of Palermo is causing discussion which prohibits access to Via Maqueda and the Cassaro to bicycles and scooters, but allows the undisturbed circulation of cars, scooters, taxis and the occupation of the areas by stalls and tables of the premises. The provision also raises doubts about the coherence of urban policies. Over the weekend, the lack of controls by the municipal police led to numerous violations of pedestrian areas by unauthorized vehicles, raising the question of whether the problem is represented by bicycles or by the absence of effective control in pedestrian areas of the historic center, now neglected and literally abandoned.

Specifically, the ordinance provides for: establishment of a central lane with a width of no less than 3.50 m delimited by a continuous longitudinal white stripe, without prejudice to crossings and vehicle access points, free from any obstacle and/or impediment, to allow the passage of emergency vehicles and other authorized vehicles in pedestrian areas; ban on electric scooters (both rental and private) and muscle pedal or pedal assisted bicycles, which must be driven by hand in order to avoid accidents.

Scooter and bicycle rental companies will have the obligation to deactivate the vehicles or reduce the speed to a crawl, while the police, also assisted by the armed associations, will have the task of ensuring compliance with the prohibitions and rules.

The discontent is also perceptible in some reports received by our editorial staff from readers, who specifically complain: “Several prohibited sections are accessible to cars and scooters, see the stretch of Cso Vittorio between Via Roma and Via Maqueda; non-existent cycle paths; permanence of carriages and motorbikes for tourists”.

Here we report the full press release from the Palermo Bicycle Council:

“The members of the Bicycle Council of the Municipality of Palermo express strong disappointment regarding the choice of the municipal administration not to proceed with the renewal of the aforementioned consultative body. The failure to renew the Council, a year and a half after the installation of the new Council, appears to be the confirmation of a policy in contrast with the announced objectives of sustainable mobility development. The reduction and “seasonalisation” of the pedestrian area of ​​Mondello, the Domenica in Favorita without the closure to cars, the incomprehensible skepticism towards the tram and no project to extend the ZTL are just some examples that demonstrate how far Palermo is from the others European cities. To all this we now add the discriminating and disproportionate ban on circulation for bicycles and scooters (but not for carriages and ape buggies?) in via Maqueda and Corso Vittorio Emanuele, which categorically should have been preceded by the creation of the alternative cycle routes indicated by the Council (cycle paths/preferential lanes in via Roma and two-way path from via Bonello to via Dante via via Papireto). Equally eloquent is the fact that the Administration is consistently disregarding the solutions that the Consulta had suggested and which in many cases had been shared from the same municipal offices. The Council had expressed doubts about the creation of the Station-University cycle path, at least in the terms in which it was designed, putting forward a series of improvement proposals, which were ignored. It had already reached an agreement with the RUP of the South Coast, in the sense of finally making functional the cycle path that from the Foro Italico would allow you to reach Acqua dei Corsari without interruption, while we now learn that the Municipality intends to transform Via Messina Marine into a four-lane road, eliminating the cycle path”.