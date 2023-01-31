Dozens of posters hung in the center that read: “My ex-wife’s lovers”. It happened in Palermo

At first glance it seems to look at a theatrical billboard, with the photos of the protagonists in the foreground and then, smaller ones, those of the other characters. But if you are walking in via Sammartino, in Palermo, which is covered with these posters, and you look closely at them, you discover that they are real “urban revenge”as he called it Journal of Sicilyone vengeance in full order.

To the center of every manifest there photo from the ex wife then ten faces with names, surnames and the periods of his alleged relationships. He is also on the billboard, the offended husband. A woman and ten men exposed to ridicule in the city center. We already seem to hear the comments: “But isn’t he the son, the cousin, the father, the husband, the friend of…?” and down to laugh. Forget the comments reserved for women, however. Can it go that far after a relationship ends?

From Palermo live we know that the husband in question withdrew from this story, declaring that he knew nothing about it. The man, through his lawyers, he communicated that he was “extraneous to the affair who sees him, in spite of himself, as the protagonist” and that he has not “drawn up, let alone disseminated the manifesto”.

Whoever devised this premeditated revenge risks one lawsuit. If everyone involved reports, it would be about multiple defamation. In this case, an increase for each offended person would be added to the foreseen penalty. And there is the aggravated hypothesis of attributing a certain fact and having made it public through posters. L’article 595 of the penal code establishes that “anyone who offends the reputation of others by communicating with several people is punished with imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of up to 1,032 euros”.

One last observation: with this law the legislator wanted to protect the reputation of the individualunderstood as consideration and esteem that other people have of her. The author of this shameful gesture he wondered what it will mean for that woman now to leave the house anxious that someone might recognize her? History teaches us nothing, such as that of Tiziana Cantone, who killed herself at the age of 33, hanging herself in the tavern of some relatives’ house, where she had moved with her mother. She did so after seeing her legal battle to get the removal from the Internet of private videos that she had spread via WhatsApp to some people but which then circulated until they reached the pages of an infinite number of porn sites.

Subscribe to the newsletter

